ANC welcomes appointment of 'seasoned' SABC board members

The ANC said the first order of business for the new board would be to finalise the SABC’s strategic turnaround plan.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of eight SABC board members.

Ramaphosa's decision to appoint the SABC board candidates comes a day after he met Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

He confirmed their appointment nearly a month after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing the president to make the appointments.

ANC whip on the communications portfolio committee Mziwamadoda Kalako said the new board members were more than well-equipped to turn the organisation around.

"You know that grouping, especially those women, they are seasoned in the industry," he said singling out Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, the deputy chairperson, for her experience.

"She has been there right from the crafting of both the (broadcasting) policy and the act," he said.

Mohlala-Mulaudzi is a former director-general of in the communications department who was fired by then Minister of Communications Siphiwe Nyanda after they clashed over tender procedures.

The other members are Mary Papayya, Marcia Socikwa, Saths Cooper, Jasmina Patel, Bernedette Muthien, Benjamin Lekalakala and David Maimela

Ramaphosa says the board appointments are with immediate effect.