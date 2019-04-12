View all in Latest
Go

ANC WC wants inquiry into deaths of teen Caledon protesters

Two Caledon teens were shot dead while demonstrating for improved service delivery and houses last week.

FILE: Police in Caledon following the deaths of two teenagers during service delivery protests. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Police in Caledon following the deaths of two teenagers during service delivery protests. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has called for a judicial commission of inquiry into the deaths of two Caledon teens who were shot dead while demonstrating for improved service delivery and houses last week in the Overberg town.

The involvement of police, municipal law enforcement and a private security company is under investigation.

Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs questioned why private security was on the scene of the protest.

"We've picked up in all of these areas that private security is consistently overextending their mandate and reach with the collusion of the local police. In this case we’re also picking it up," he said.

The municipality says it acquired the services of the private security company only to safeguard its buildings in town at the time of the demonstrations.

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says an update on its probe into the matter will be communicated.

WATCH: I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protester

