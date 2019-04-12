ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast rack housing delivery

Next month's elections have opened the door to political parties to voice how they plan on tackling the growing housing backlog.

CAPE TOWN - With the national housing backlog reportedly at 2.3 million, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believe land expropriation will fast track the delivery of proper homes.

Next month's elections have opened the door to political parties to voice how they plan on tackling the growing housing backlog.

In 2018, the ANC and the EFF joined forces to adopt a resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

Exactly a year later, and with a general election on its way, the parties are seemingly joining hands again.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said that housing delivery remains a key priority.

“The housing policy will aim to return where we left off in 2009 in the Western Cape when we were replaced by the DA. They never matched our delivery rate. They could not.”

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said expropriation will cater for housing needs.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)