ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast rack housing delivery
Next month's elections have opened the door to political parties to voice how they plan on tackling the growing housing backlog.
CAPE TOWN - With the national housing backlog reportedly at 2.3 million, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believe land expropriation will fast track the delivery of proper homes.
Next month's elections have opened the door to political parties to voice how they plan on tackling the growing housing backlog.
In 2018, the ANC and the EFF joined forces to adopt a resolution to expropriate land without compensation.
Exactly a year later, and with a general election on its way, the parties are seemingly joining hands again.
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said that housing delivery remains a key priority.
“The housing policy will aim to return where we left off in 2009 in the Western Cape when we were replaced by the DA. They never matched our delivery rate. They could not.”
EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said expropriation will cater for housing needs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment
-
Ramaphosa: Burning of books, disruptions not what ANC stands for
-
1 million houses and tablets for schools: Ramaphosa’s promises to Alex community
-
Ramaphosa gives ministers deadline to come up with plan for Alex
-
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.