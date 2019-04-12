ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative action

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has climbed on the black empowerment bandwagon, blaming the poor state of SOEs on a skewed implementation of empowerment policies.

The party’s 2019 election slogan is "Unite, Build and Grow" and under that banner it is promising to bring change to the country and ensure that parastatals are restored to fully functioning entities.

The ACDP has held steady for years, consistently winning three seats in the National Assembly but this year it is eyeing double digits.

Revitalising the economy and creating jobs are among the party’s key focus areas.

Economically, party leader Kenneth Meshoe puts Eskom at the top of the fix list, he wants the government to admit its own BEE policies played a part in Eskom’s crisis

"When affirmative action was applied, the African National Congress I believe went too far, while we believe that the imbalances of the past must be corrected, I think it is really foolish to replace people with knowledge with people without knowledge."

Meshoe said that his party wants to shift the focus, appointing experienced workers while ensuring their knowledge is shared through mentorship programmes.