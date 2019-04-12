92 illegal firearms seized at CT gun shop

Experts warn political parties against exploiting xenophobia for votes
Local
The bust was made during a search and seizure operation earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have seized 92 alleged illegal firearms from a Cape Town gun shop.
The bust was made during a search and seizure operation earlier this week.
The firearms include two AK47 assault rifles.
The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said: “The confiscated firearms will be subjected to further forensic analysis, to establish their origins and whether they were used in any crime. No arrests have been made, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.