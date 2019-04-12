View all in Latest
92 illegal firearms seized at CT gun shop

The bust was made during a search and seizure operation earlier this week.

Hawks officials seized 92 firearms during an operation in Cape Town. Picture: SAPS
Hawks officials seized 92 firearms during an operation in Cape Town. Picture: SAPS
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have seized 92 alleged illegal firearms from a Cape Town gun shop.

The bust was made during a search and seizure operation earlier this week.

The firearms include two AK47 assault rifles.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase said: “The confiscated firearms will be subjected to further forensic analysis, to establish their origins and whether they were used in any crime. No arrests have been made, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

