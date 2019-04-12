View all in Latest
Go

3 trucks torched, 51 arrested in Steynsrus protest in Free State

More than 51 people have been arrested for public violence after a building and municipal vehicles were torched on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Service delivery protests have now spread to the Free State where police are dealing with a violent demonstration in Kroonstad and Steynsrus where three trucks have been torched overnight.

More than 51 people have been arrested for public violence after a building and municipal vehicles were torched on Thursday.

It is understood that residents are unhappy about issues, including unemployment.

Public order policing officers from other areas in the province were called in to assist.

The police's Stephen Thakeng: "In Steynsrus, a town near Kroonstad, that's where at about 9pm last night three trucks were burned. At this stage, we've registered public violence and arson cases."

