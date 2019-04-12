2 CT cops appear in court on corruption charges

Two officers attached to the Kensington police station appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police management says it won't hesitate in arresting its own to rid the service of corruption.

The case against the Kensington officers has been postponed until 18 April for a bail application.

It is understood that they executed a search warrant at the home of a suspected drug dealer earlier this month, where they confiscated money and mandrax tablets.

But the South African Police Service (SAPS) said that after arriving at the police station only a portion of the drugs seized was booked and the suspect was released without being charged.

Last month, a sergeant affiliated to the Camps Bay Police Station was accused of trying to solicit bribes from motorists at a roadblock in January.

That same month, a constable in Worcester was taken into custody for allegedly trying to conceal evidence relating to a drug case.

