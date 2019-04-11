View all in Latest
Zondo commission to probe interference at law enforcement agencies

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride is the witness to be called.

A screengrab of Robert McBride giving testimony at the state capture commission on 11 April 2019.
A screengrab of Robert McBride giving testimony at the state capture commission on 11 April 2019.
58 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The state capture commission of inquiry has heard it will explore whether law enforcement agencies were manipulated and weakened in order to protect politically connected people from prosecution.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius made the comments during an opening statement for the next leg of the hearing before deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo which will focus on the criminal justice system.

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride is the witness to be called.

Advocate Pretorius said that they will explore two central questions.

He says they will call witnesses from the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the National Prosecuting Authority and Ipid to testify.

So far, McBride and Johan Booysen are lined up to give evidence.

WATCH: Robert McBride at Zondo Commission

Timeline

