Zondo Commission hears Crime Intelligence prepared Zimbabwean renditions docket

Robert McBride testified at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he was asked to elaborate on some of the high-profile cases investigated by the watchdog body.

PRETORIA - Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride says his suspicions surrounding the so-called Zimbabwe rendition case was raised when he discovered that the docket had been prepared by Crime Intelligence.

Despite Ipid finding no evidence against former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya, the pair was charged in connection with planning the unlawful arrest of a Zimbabwean suspect and his handing over to authorities in that country.

Charges had since been withdrawn against the pair on grounds that there was no case.

McBride said soon after being appointed he asked for an update on high-profile cases, which included the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.

“I become concerned by the fact that the docket had been prepared by Crime Intelligence and brought to the acting head of Ipid who then handed it to Mr [Innocent] Khuba to indict that he must continue with the rendition case to work with Crime Intelligence.”

He said this was highly irregular.

“Crime Intelligence would not prepare documents, it’s usually for them to be carrying dockets and taking statements from witnesses and suspects,” he said.

McBride said diligent senior officials in law enforcement agencies were removed and replaced by compliant lackeys.

