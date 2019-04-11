Zimbabwe GDP growth below target at 4% in 2018 – Treasury

The government's foreign and domestic debt stood at $17.8 billion in December, with 46% of that amount owed to foreign lenders.

HARARE - Zimbabwe's economy grew by 4% last year, below an initial target of 4.5%, Treasury said on Thursday, as the country struggles with a severe shortage of dollars and surging inflation.

Treasury said in its fourth-quarter report ending December that the government's foreign and domestic debt stood at $17.8 billion, with 46% of that amount owed to foreign lenders.