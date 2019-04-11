WATCH LIVE: Robert McBride takes stand at Zondo Commission

Former Ipid head Robert McBride is giving evidence at the Zondo Commission.

He is expected to shed light on efforts to capture Ipid while he was suspended for more than a year.

It is understood that he will implicate former police ministers Nathi Nhleko and Fikile Mbalula in efforts to abuse state resources for political ends.

WATCH: Robert McBride takes stand at Zondo Commission