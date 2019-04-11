TMPD urge motorists to use alternative routes amid PTA protests

Entrances leading to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Pretoria west are still closed as part of the movement save Tshwane total shut down.

PRETORIA – Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have urged motorists to use alternative routes leading to several areas that have been affected by protest action in Pretoria.

Entrances leading to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Pretoria west are still closed as part of the movement Save Tshwane Total Shutdown.

They are demanding the scrapping of disputed municipal bills and taxi fines.

TMPD's Isaac Mahamba said that there are alternative options that are still open for use.

“For alternative routes from Soshanguve they can use M17 Hebron road into Mabopane highway or Medunsa road into K8 into Mabopane highway. For Hammanskraal, they can use the N1 into the CBD.”