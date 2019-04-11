TMPD urge motorists to use alternative routes amid PTA protests
Entrances leading to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Pretoria west are still closed as part of the movement save Tshwane total shut down.
PRETORIA – Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have urged motorists to use alternative routes leading to several areas that have been affected by protest action in Pretoria.
Entrances leading to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Pretoria west are still closed as part of the movement Save Tshwane Total Shutdown.
They are demanding the scrapping of disputed municipal bills and taxi fines.
TMPD's Isaac Mahamba said that there are alternative options that are still open for use.
“For alternative routes from Soshanguve they can use M17 Hebron road into Mabopane highway or Medunsa road into K8 into Mabopane highway. For Hammanskraal, they can use the N1 into the CBD.”
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: McBride to make allegations against Zondo's brother
-
Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended
-
Magashule calls on incoming ANC MPs to ensure nationalisation of Sarb
-
Protesting Khayelitsha residents want City of CT to scrap water bills
-
CoJ to hear claims JMPD chief Tembe incited juniors officers to revolt
-
Protesters block entrances to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.