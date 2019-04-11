SuperSport United raring to go after month-long break
SuperSport United are chomping at the bit to play in their first Absa Premiership match in a month when they come up against Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United are chomping at the bit to play in their first Absa Premiership match in a month when they come up against Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.
Matsatsantsa last played a competitive match on 15 March when they drew 1-all against Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium, a break that head coach Kaitano Tembo says he isn’t sure if it will benefit them or not when they take on Polokwane City who leapfrogged them on the log standings when they beat Black Leopards 3-1 on Sunday.
“It has been quite a long break and it has been frustrating because it doesn’t help us plan well. We had some friendly matches just to keep the guys match fit and the positive has been that it has given us some time to attend to some niggles the guys were carrying.” Said Tembo.
“We will only know if the break has benefited us when we take on Polokwane City on Saturday because we haven’t played a match that has high intensity in a long time and they are a quality team that is on a high, so we will have to see on Saturday.”
Matsatsantsa still have a mathematical chance at pushing for the Absa Premiership title. They currently sit sixth on the log on 39 points and are eight points adrift from the log leaders Orlando Pirates.
A win for Tembo’s men can take them as high as third place on 42 points but they will be wary of a dangerous Polokwane side.
Popular in Sport
-
Rugby Australia intends to end Folau contract after anti-gay rant
-
Baxter: Afcon draw to determine Bafana's tournament prep
-
Shaw own goal gives Barca advantage over tame United
-
Sharks boosted by return of Jean-Luc du Preez
-
The road to Formula One's 1,000th race
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournaments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.