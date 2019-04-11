SuperSport United raring to go after month-long break

SuperSport United are chomping at the bit to play in their first Absa Premiership match in a month when they come up against Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa last played a competitive match on 15 March when they drew 1-all against Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium, a break that head coach Kaitano Tembo says he isn’t sure if it will benefit them or not when they take on Polokwane City who leapfrogged them on the log standings when they beat Black Leopards 3-1 on Sunday.

“It has been quite a long break and it has been frustrating because it doesn’t help us plan well. We had some friendly matches just to keep the guys match fit and the positive has been that it has given us some time to attend to some niggles the guys were carrying.” Said Tembo.

“We will only know if the break has benefited us when we take on Polokwane City on Saturday because we haven’t played a match that has high intensity in a long time and they are a quality team that is on a high, so we will have to see on Saturday.”

Matsatsantsa still have a mathematical chance at pushing for the Absa Premiership title. They currently sit sixth on the log on 39 points and are eight points adrift from the log leaders Orlando Pirates.

A win for Tembo’s men can take them as high as third place on 42 points but they will be wary of a dangerous Polokwane side.