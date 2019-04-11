-
Struisbaai community shocked after woman set alight in attack dies
A Struisbaai man remains in custody after he allegedly doused his girlfriend with a flammable substance and set her alight.
CAPE TOWN - The Struisbaai community policing forum (CPF) has expressed its shock after a woman was set alight, allegedly by her boyfriend.
The 24-year-old died of her burn wounds at Tygerberg Hospital earlier this week.
Her 31-year-old boyfriend was arrested shortly after the attack on Friday and has since made a first appearance in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on a charge of murder.
The Struisbaai man remains in custody after he allegedly doused his girlfriend with a flammable substance and set her alight.
The Struisbaai community policing forum’s Schalk Laurens said that it is alleged that the incident unfolded during a dispute.
“He threw some fuel onto her, I’m not too sure if it was petrol or lamp oil.”
Laurens says they can’t believe this had happened in their town.
“We were shocked as we’re not used to murders being committed at Struisbaai. Struisbaai’s crime rate is very low.”
The accused is expected back in court on Monday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
