Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended
Authorities are responding to two demonstrations - one in Somerset West, the other in Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - Protesters in two areas are making their presence felt on Thursday morning.
Authorities are responding to two demonstrations - one in Somerset West, the other in Khayelitsha.
Traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the N2 is closed: "The road is currently still closed due to this protest action, burngin of tyres and obstacles that were placed on the N2 and the situation is not safe. Therefore the N2 will be closed until further notice."
In the Lwandle area on Wednesday a man was arrested during another protest.
Hundreds of people took the streets to vent their frustrations over housing.
Metro Police chief Wayne le Roux said that various authorities are monitoring developments.
"There's a large percentage of routes for Golden Arrown and MyCiTi that are closed. They're constantly checking with us to see if it safe. The last thing we want is for people to be injured."
Golden Arrow and MyCiTi have had to suspend services in Khayelitsha.
Popular in Local
-
Malema appeals for votes to avoid coalitions
-
Magashule: ‘Gangster State’ author doesn’t deserve attention he's been getting
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson Mnangagwa
-
ANC, ACDP slam DA over CT rail service plan
-
Alex residents expecting to meet Ramaphosa over service delivery demands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.