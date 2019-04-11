View all in Latest
Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended

Authorities are responding to two demonstrations - one in Somerset West, the other in Khayelitsha.

FILE: Disgruntled Lwandle residents gathering near burning tyres and rubbles on the N2 near Strand on 25 September. Picture: Ilze-Marie Le Roux/EWN
FILE: Disgruntled Lwandle residents gathering near burning tyres and rubbles on the N2 near Strand on 25 September. Picture: Ilze-Marie Le Roux/EWN
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesters in two areas are making their presence felt on Thursday morning.

Authorities are responding to two demonstrations - one in Somerset West, the other in Khayelitsha.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the N2 is closed: "The road is currently still closed due to this protest action, burngin of tyres and obstacles that were placed on the N2 and the situation is not safe. Therefore the N2 will be closed until further notice."

In the Lwandle area on Wednesday a man was arrested during another protest.

Hundreds of people took the streets to vent their frustrations over housing.

Metro Police chief Wayne le Roux said that various authorities are monitoring developments.

"There's a large percentage of routes for Golden Arrown and MyCiTi that are closed. They're constantly checking with us to see if it safe. The last thing we want is for people to be injured."

Golden Arrow and MyCiTi have had to suspend services in Khayelitsha.

