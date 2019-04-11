Sharks boosted by return of Jean-Luc du Preez
Jean-Luc du Preez has made a welcome return to rugby after a long-term injury and has been named on the bench for the Sharks’ Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares at Kings Park on Saturday afternoon.
Du Preez spent the latter stages of the 2018 season at Sale Sharks on loan where he picked up a groin injury and returned to Durban for recovery and now takes his place in the matchday 23 in one of a handful of changes made by head coach Robert du Preez.
With Springbok Rugby World Cup workloads in mind and the stated commitment to rotate players during the competition, Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen and Jacques Vermeulen have all been rested for this match.
This means two changes in the front row, with Juan Schoeman and Thomas du Toit packing down in the front row on either side of Kerron van Vuuren, who starts his second match for the Durban outfit.
The other change to the starting line-up sees Philip van der Walt in for Vermeulen at flank with the backline remaining intact from last week.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Louis, Schreuder (c), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Philip van der Walt, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Aphelele Fassi.
