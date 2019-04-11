SAHRC mulling prospects for public inquiry into Sibanye mine disruptions
Fifteen-thousand workers affiliated to union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union have been on strike for almost five months.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will still have to determine if there's a need for a public inquiry into disruptions at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.
The commission visited the Driefontein operation on Wednesday.
Fifteen-thousand workers affiliated to union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been on strike for almost five months.
The union has refused to sign the agreement that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and Uasa have signed.
The Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones said that their role is to assist in finding a solution to the strike.
“We were also alerted by workers from different unions about the impact of the strike on their livelihood.”
He said that the deaths of the 9 miners during the strike needs to be investigated.
“There are issues. There’s a rivalry between Amcu and NUM and there has been a verification process conducted which, according to Sibanye, shows that Amcu is no longer the majority union.”
Jones said that union bosses, police and mine management have until the end of the month to make written submissions to the commission and then the decision on whether there will be public hearings will be made.
Popular in Local
-
Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended
-
Magashule calls on incoming ANC MPs to ensure nationalisation of Sarb
-
Magashule: ‘Gangster State’ author doesn’t deserve attention he's been getting
-
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson Mnangagwa
-
Protesters block entrances to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal
-
Alex residents expecting to meet Ramaphosa over service delivery demands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.