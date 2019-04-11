View all in Latest
SAHRC mulling prospects for public inquiry into Sibanye mine disruptions

Fifteen-thousand workers affiliated to union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union have been on strike for almost five months.

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa addresses the media at Masizakhele Stadium in Driefontein amid a strike in the gold sector. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter
Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa addresses the media at Masizakhele Stadium in Driefontein amid a strike in the gold sector. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will still have to determine if there's a need for a public inquiry into disruptions at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

The commission visited the Driefontein operation on Wednesday.

Fifteen-thousand workers affiliated to union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been on strike for almost five months.

The union has refused to sign the agreement that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and Uasa have signed.

The Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones said that their role is to assist in finding a solution to the strike.

“We were also alerted by workers from different unions about the impact of the strike on their livelihood.”

He said that the deaths of the 9 miners during the strike needs to be investigated.

“There are issues. There’s a rivalry between Amcu and NUM and there has been a verification process conducted which, according to Sibanye, shows that Amcu is no longer the majority union.”

Jones said that union bosses, police and mine management have until the end of the month to make written submissions to the commission and then the decision on whether there will be public hearings will be made.

