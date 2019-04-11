Rugby Australia intends to end Folau contract after anti-gay rant
Rugby Australia said it had made repeated attempts to contact the fullback since his controversial Instagram post claiming "hell awaits" gays on Wednesday.
SYDNEY- Rugby Australia said Thursday that it intends to terminate superstar Israel Folau's contract over his latest anti-gay rant, throwing the Wallabies' World Cup plans into disarray.
Rugby Australia said it had made repeated attempts to contact the fullback since his controversial Instagram post claiming "hell awaits" gays on Wednesday.
"In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract," the statement said.
Wallabies sponsor Qantas joined a chorus of outrage at his latest homophobic rant.
The airline, whose CEO Alan Joyce is openly gay, said Folau's social media post claiming "Hell awaits" gays was "really disappointing".
The comments "clearly don't reflect the spirit of inclusion and diversity that we support", Qantas said.
Folau, who last weekend became Super Rugby's all-time top try-scorer, is considered crucial for the Wallabies' hopes at this year's World Cup in Japan.
But his extreme religious views have repeatedly rankled with supporters and the game's governing bodies.
On Wednesday, he posted an Instagram banner that read: "Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators - Hell awaits you."
He suggested they should "repent" as "only Jesus saves".
Folau's Super Rugby team, the NSW Waratahs - based in liberal Sydney - also described the post as unacceptable.
Qantas said it was "pleased to see Rugby Australia's condemnation of the comments and will await the outcome of their review".
Folau recently signed a multi-season, multi-million dollar contract and could be fired if he is found in breach.
Some leading Australian commentators called for that to happen, including former Wallabies forward Peter FitzSimons.
"Israel Folau has to go, and will go," FitzSimons wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald. "Rugby must surely move quickly, or be made to look ridiculous."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the comments were "damaging" from someone many consider to be a role model.
England's Joe Marler tweeted an image of two men kissing at Folau, accompanied by a heart.
Gay former Welsh star Gareth Thomas said that no one should "be influenced by his words".
"Be the better person and be YOU. Whoever YOU is..Hell doesn't await YOU. Happiness awaits YOU," he posted.
Popular in Sport
-
Baxter: Afcon draw to determine Bafana's tournament prep
-
Amla fails again as Titans ease past Cobras in CSA T20 Challenge
-
Returning Ronaldo gives Juventus edge against impressive Ajax
-
Shaw own goal gives Barca advantage over tame United
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournaments
-
McIlroy chases golf history at 'outlier' Augusta National
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.