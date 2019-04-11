View all in Latest
Robert McBride set to testify at Zondo commission after postponement

It is understood that former Ipid head Robert McBride will implicate former police ministers Nathi Nhleko and Fikile Mbalula in efforts to abuse state resources for political ends.

FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: AFP
FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride is scheduled to start testifying at the Zondo commission on Thursday after the second false start on Tuesday.

McBride was initially scheduled to make his submissions in February, but the session was postponed until this week to allow the commission legal team to send letters to implicated parties.

But much to deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s annoyance on Tuesday, the letters had still not been sent out.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius told the commission that between McBride and former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen there are about 100 implicated parties.

The legal team is required, as per the commission’s rules, to inform each of those people that they have been implicated in evidence to be presented and afford them an opportunity to decide on a legal route to follow.

The former watchdog body boss is scheduled to testify on Thursday and Friday, with Booysen starting to present his evidence on 15 April.

McBride is expected to shed light on efforts to capture Ipid while he was suspended for more than a year.

It is understood that he will implicate former police ministers Nathi Nhleko and Fikile Mbalula in efforts to abuse state resources for political ends.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

