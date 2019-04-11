McBride details how police management delayed corruption probes
Robert McBride has taken the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, which has now turned to deal with capture within the criminal justice system.
JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Ipid Robert McBride has described how any attempt to investigate corruption at Crime Intelligence was frustrated by police management and classification was used to hide wrongdoing.
McBride has taken the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, which has now turned to deal with capture within the criminal justice system.
He was asked to explain how Crime Intelligence responded to Ipid’s investigations.
“Any request for information from Crime Intelligence, except for a brief period, is generally met with resistance. Very often Crime Intelligence will resort to the classification of documents in contravention of the policy of minimum security standards, which forbids the use of classification to cover-up maladministration or criminal conduct.”
MCBRIDE TESTIFIES ON 2015 SUSPENSION
McBride said he was suspended in 2015 as part of a widespread attack on anti-corruption bodies within the criminal justice system.
He told the commission his personal experience had led him to believe there had been an attack on anti-corruption institutions.
“My suspension was part of that process to take control of independent anti-corruption bodies and remove their heads and to replace them with people who wouldn’t carry out the task diligently.”
McBride said what he alleged was supported by evidence.
“Affidavits, dockets, and judgments all the way up to the Constitutional Court.”
He rejected suggestions he was testifying because he had an axe to grind.
WATCH: Robert McBride at Zondo Commission
Popular in Local
-
Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended
-
Protesting Khayelitsha residents demand attention from City of CT
-
WATCH LIVE: McBride to make allegations against Zondo's brother
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Mashaba over failure to meet Alex residents
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protests
-
Zondo commission to probe interference at law enforcement agencies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.