Alex residents expecting to meet Ramaphosa over service delivery demands

Residents have been demonstrating over ailing infrastructure a lack of development and crime.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit protest hit Alexandra on Thursday.

Residents have been demonstrating over ailing infrastructure a lack of development and crime.

They marched from Alexandra to the regional municipal offices in Sandton earlier this week demanding that Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba accept their memorandum but he failed to pitch.

After much deliberation, community members resolved they would only speak to the president or Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Convener of the Alex Total Shutdown Movement Kenneth Magaga said: “If the president doesn’t take us seriously and the premier as well, then we’re going to burn here. There’s nothing political about this; they must come here.

“The big guy in the big office must come here and push this mayor to come and give us services.”

Makhura said that most of the concerns raised by the committee are historical issues.

"Every piece of land is being illegally invaded and structures are being set up and it has now gone to even schools.”

He said that clarity is needed on the Alexandra Renewal Project.

The premier also said that even though Mashaba has ignored Alexandra residents, he is willing to work with him in bettering the township.