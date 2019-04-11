View all in Latest
Protests at Gomorrah informal settlement calms down

Officers used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse stone throwing residents who tried to petrol bomb a church.

Protesters block roads with burning tyres and rocks as they shut down the area in Hammanskraal. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/ EWN
Protesters block roads with burning tyres and rocks as they shut down the area in Hammanskraal. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/ EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The situation at Gomorrah west of Pretoria has calmed down following running battles with police and an arson attempt.

Officers used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing residents who tried to petrol-bomb a church.

Members of the community started repairing the church which was earlier petrol bombed and vandalised.

Inside the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk Wesmoot, the speakers were broken, fans were ripped off the walls, and some benches were ripped from the ground.

The pastor of the church said he was too emotional to give a statement on the vandalism.

Police said they would stay on the scene through the night to prevent a flare-up of the violence.

