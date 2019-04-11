Protests at Gomorrah informal settlement calms down

Officers used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse stone throwing residents who tried to petrol bomb a church.

JOHANNESBURG - The situation at Gomorrah west of Pretoria has calmed down following running battles with police and an arson attempt.

Officers used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing residents who tried to petrol-bomb a church.

#Gomora Police have arrested protesters in Gomora. Earlier, angry residents set fire to the Nedherv Kerk Wesmoot church. AK pic.twitter.com/31Xpjjin0O — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

Members of the community started repairing the church which was earlier petrol bombed and vandalised.

Inside the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk Wesmoot, the speakers were broken, fans were ripped off the walls, and some benches were ripped from the ground.

#Gomora Protestors have burned the Nedherv Kerk Wesmoot Church. Speakers and a laptop have reportedly been stolen by protestors. pic.twitter.com/JD4NFX74bF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

The pastor of the church said he was too emotional to give a statement on the vandalism.

Police said they would stay on the scene through the night to prevent a flare-up of the violence.