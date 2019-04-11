Protesting Khayelitsha residents want City of CT to scrap water bills

Protest leaders said that residents are being hit hard by high water accounts, adding that some homes do not even have access to water.

CAPE TOWN - High water bills and access to precious resources are among the grievances of protesting Khayelitsha residents.

Demonstrators have since early Thursday morning been trying to bring the township to a standstill.

Residents are burning tyres and have blocked roads with bricks and large stones in various sections of Khayelitsha.

#KhayelitshaProtest Residents are burning tyres and have blocked roads with bricks and large stones in various sections of Khayelitsha. KP pic.twitter.com/4XG8Bm5cD6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

Community leader Bishop Mtsolo said: “We want the City of Cape Town to scrap all high bills. It’s not accurate. One month a resident can receive a bill of R3,000 and the next a bill of almost R20,000.”

Public transport has been affected.

Golden Arrow buses are only operating outside the area, and MyCiTi bus services have also been suspended until further notice.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)