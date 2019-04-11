Protesting Khayelitsha residents demand attention from City of CT

‘Enough is enough!’ These were the words of Khayelitsha residents who are demanding the City to address their alleged high-water accounts.

CAPE TOWN - Some protesting Khayelitsha residents say they will not back down until the City of Cape Town addresses their grievances, such as water issues in the area.

Hundreds of residents took to the streets on Thursday morning.

They claim that many homes don’t have running water.

#KhayelitshaProtest The demonstrators are in front of the City municipal office. They demanding to speak to officials regarding their water issues. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/PU7qgGyhLy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, a group of residents gathered at the Khayelitsha administrative office, but after 30 minutes they were told to come back next week.

Demonstrators have blocked several roads with bricks and stones and are burning tyres and rubble.

“We feel very bad. We were told to be here on Tuesday, it’s unfair that they have not opened water for those people who have no access to water.”

The protest is also impacting healthcare services in the community.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)