Protesting Khayelitsha residents demand attention from City of CT
‘Enough is enough!’ These were the words of Khayelitsha residents who are demanding the City to address their alleged high-water accounts.
CAPE TOWN - Some protesting Khayelitsha residents say they will not back down until the City of Cape Town addresses their grievances, such as water issues in the area.
Hundreds of residents took to the streets on Thursday morning.
“Enough is enough!” These were the words of Khayelitsha residents who are demanding that the city addresses their alleged high-water accounts.
They claim that many homes don’t have running water.
#KhayelitshaProtest The demonstrators are in front of the City municipal office. They demanding to speak to officials regarding their water issues. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/PU7qgGyhLy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019
Earlier on Thursday, a group of residents gathered at the Khayelitsha administrative office, but after 30 minutes they were told to come back next week.
Demonstrators have blocked several roads with bricks and stones and are burning tyres and rubble.
“We feel very bad. We were told to be here on Tuesday, it’s unfair that they have not opened water for those people who have no access to water.”
The protest is also impacting healthcare services in the community.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: McBride to make allegations against Zondo's brother
-
Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protests
-
Protesting Khayelitsha residents want City of CT to scrap water bills
-
Zondo commission to probe interference at law enforcement agencies
-
Mokgoro hands over report on inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi to Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.