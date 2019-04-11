Protesters block entrances to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal

Protesters are barricading the entrances leading to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Pretoria west reportedly as part of the movement Save Tshwane Total Shutdown.

Their demands include the scrapping of disputed municipal bills and taxi fines.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)'s Isaac Mahamba said that public transport has also been limited.

"We want to warn motorists that when they get to these areas they must be patient. Those entrances are blocked with burning objects and tyres. We will deal with the situation. People that are going to school, people that are doing business around the areas, they should not panic."

Protestors are also barricading the N1 highway towards Polokwane.

A man who drove past the area earlier on Thursday morning said: "There were tyres burning right across the road in front of me. All the vehicles had to go off into the middle island to come past. There were no people there, no protesting but it made travelling there very difficult."