Protesters block entrances to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal
Protesters are barricading the entrances leading to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Pretoria west reportedly as part of the movement Save Tshwane Total Shutdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Protesters are barricading the entrances leading to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Pretoria west reportedly as part of the movement Save Tshwane Total Shutdown.
Their demands include the scrapping of disputed municipal bills and taxi fines.
The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)'s Isaac Mahamba said that public transport has also been limited.
"We want to warn motorists that when they get to these areas they must be patient. Those entrances are blocked with burning objects and tyres. We will deal with the situation. People that are going to school, people that are doing business around the areas, they should not panic."
Protestors are also barricading the N1 highway towards Polokwane.
A man who drove past the area earlier on Thursday morning said: "There were tyres burning right across the road in front of me. All the vehicles had to go off into the middle island to come past. There were no people there, no protesting but it made travelling there very difficult."
More in Local
-
JSE wants Ayo to open books to external auditors after tampering claims
-
FF Plus blames District Six land restitution delays on BEE
-
ANCYL: 'Gangster State' is propaganda intended to smear Magashule
-
Mitchells Plain youth eager to make mark at polls
-
Struisbaai community shocked after woman set alight in attack dies
-
SAHRC mulling prospects for public inquiry into Sibanye mine disruptions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.