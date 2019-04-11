Pravin Gordhan subpoenaed by Public Protector over ‘rogue unit’
The Hawks have previously investigated Gordhan related to these allegations, but the case was not pursued.
JOHANNESBURG - Pravin Gordhan’s attorney has confirmed that the Public Protector has subpoenaed the minister to submit an affidavit related to the Sars investigation unit or the so-called rogue unit.
It is alleged that Gordhan, who was then the Sars commissioner, established and presided over a unit within Sars that unlawfully spied on taxpayers.
Attorney Tebogo Malatji says they had in fact considered this matter closed.
The Public Protector has asked Gordhan to respond by 24 April.
Malatji says they will ask for an extension.
“This is a matter that was raise din 2014 and extensive submissions were made to the then Public Protector.”
