Police monitoring protests ahead of elections, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police have come up with a detailed strategy to combat the demonstrations, but he's refused to divulge the details.

Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster says it is concerned about the number of protests that have gripped the country ahead of next month's elections.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have come up with a detailed strategy to combat the demonstrations, but he's refused to divulge the details.

Cele said police are keeping a close eye on service delivery protests, like the one in Alexandra.

Residents have shut down the township in recent weeks over lack of services and have called for Mayor Herman Mashaba to address them.

Cele said they won't allow protests to prevent people from voting, adding that residents have the right to protest but they must not turn violent.

WATCH: Alex total shutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

