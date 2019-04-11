Police monitoring Orange Grove after clearing protest action

The community is demanding that Mayor Herman Mashaba allocate them houses and to convert unused government building into RDP houses.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police have dispersed protesters in Orange Grove who attempted to block Louis Botha Avenue during peak our traffic.

The community is demanding that Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba allocate them houses and to convert unused government building into RDP houses.

King Edward Preparatory School has also sent out a letter warning parents of possible disruptions on Thursday morning.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "Early in the morning, there were about 50 people tried to block Louis Both Avenue. Police managed to chase that group away. At the moment there are no signs of blockades but the police will be in the area to make sure that everything goes smoothly."

At the same time, police have warned motorists to avoid the R82 in Vereeniging where Rustervaal residents are blocking the road.

On Wednesday, two people were killed when the Red Ants were deployed to demolish illegal structures.