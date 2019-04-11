Police investigating kidnapping of boy (10) near Tafelsig school
The grade five learner was abducted, robbed, assaulted and drugged after he was forced into a vehicle while walking home from school.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is investigating the kidnapping of a ten-year-old boy near a primary school in Tafelsig.
The grade five learner was abducted, robbed, assaulted and drugged after he was forced into a vehicle while walking home from school.
He managed to get away and ran to Promenade Mall for help.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Two unidentified suspects forced the victim into a vehicle. They then robbed and assaulted him. No one has been arrested at this stage. The circumstances are under investigation by the Mitchells Plain FCS detectives.”
Jessica Shelver, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, says the traumatised child will receive counselling.
“The learner has received medical attention and we’ll be providing counselling as required. We are concerned about this incident and we’re urging the police to increase visibility during the day to ensure learner safety while travelling to/from school.”
The department, in 2018, dealt with a spate of abductions, as 13 cases of child abductions and attempted kidnappings were reported during August and September.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
