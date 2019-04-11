Officials say criminals 'hijacking service delivery protests'

The minister said on Thursday authorities had noticed a trend as demonstrations flaring up across the country ahead of next month’s general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says the security cluster has identified elements of criminality that are hijacking legitimate service delivery protests.

Letsatsi-Duba on Thursday said authorities had noticed a trend as demonstrations started flaring up across the country ahead of next month’s general elections.

#electionreadiness national minister of police Bheki Cele, National Police Commissioner Kehla Sitole and State Security Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi pic.twitter.com/LTQRK38VXj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

Service delivery protests have flared up across the country ahead of the elections.

Letsatsi-Duba was not convinced legitimate concerns were behind these protests.

“We can’t allow shut downs. People have the right to protest [and] it’s in the constitution, but immediately when you shut down it’s something else and it borders around criminality,” she said.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said police had intelligence suggesting criminals were behind some of the unrest.

Authorities said they would keep a close eye on all protest hot spots to ensure voting goes smoothly on 8 May.