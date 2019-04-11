View all in Latest
NZ police arrest Trump fan over Christchurch mosque abuse

Police said the 33-year-old man had "shaken" the Muslim community late Wednesday at the Al Noor mosque by shouting abuse at people.

Mourners offer funeral prayers for Khalid Mustafa and his son Hamza Mustafa, slain by an Australian white supremacist gunman who shot down 50 Muslims at two mosques, at the Memorial Park cemetery in Christchurch on 20 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Mourners offer funeral prayers for Khalid Mustafa and his son Hamza Mustafa, slain by an Australian white supremacist gunman who shot down 50 Muslims at two mosques, at the Memorial Park cemetery in Christchurch on 20 March 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

WELLINGTON – New Zealand police on Thursday arrested a man spotted in a "Trump" tee-shirt hurling abuse at worshippers outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens were killed in a massacre last month.

Police said the 33-year-old man had "shaken" the Muslim community late Wednesday at the Al Noor mosque by shouting abuse at people.

"Our community has no tolerance for those who target or victimise others because of their identity, and nor does police," Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said in a statement Wednesday.

"This is especially so for members of our Muslim community who are already dealing with so much," he added.

The man described as being "of solid build with short dark hair and a tattoo on his left shoulder/neck area", walked off into the park opposite the mosque after the incident, but was later apprehended.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder over the Christchurch twin mosque attacks.

