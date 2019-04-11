New brick aims get rid of plastic waste, create jobs
A recycling project that will rid the country of plastic waste and create jobs at the same time is set to be rolled out.
CAPE TOWN - A recycling project that will rid the country of plastic waste and create jobs at the same time is set to be rolled out.
The Centre of Regenerative Design and Collaboration will now produce bricks from the EcoArena PRA (Pre-Conditioned Resin Aggregate), which is shavings of plastics.
This will be combined with a standard sand-cement mixture.
At the current rate, around 1.1 million tons of plastic waste are being produced by South Africans annually.
The organisation's Deon Robbertze said that the final product will be lighter in weight, but much stronger than a normal cement brick.
"We intend to start shredding plastic in the next three to four months with our plastic partners and that plastic will be pre-conditioned with lime and we'll store it while we build our first factory properly - one in Cape Town and the second one in PE and the third in Johannesburg."
Robbertze adds partnerships will also be formed in the transport sector amongst others.
"The jobs we want to create is FFME's around shredders and containers. Now those shredders will be placed in areas where the plastic waste is coming out of - post-industrial waste or post-consumer waste or a combination of these - and that's in partnership with a waste recycling organisation."
Popular in Local
-
Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended
-
WATCH LIVE: McBride to make allegations against Zondo's brother
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protests
-
Protesting Khayelitsha residents want City of CT to scrap water bills
-
Zondo commission to probe interference at law enforcement agencies
-
Mokgoro hands over report on inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi to Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.