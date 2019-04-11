New brick aims get rid of plastic waste, create jobs

A recycling project that will rid the country of plastic waste and create jobs at the same time is set to be rolled out.

The Centre of Regenerative Design and Collaboration will now produce bricks from the EcoArena PRA (Pre-Conditioned Resin Aggregate), which is shavings of plastics.

This will be combined with a standard sand-cement mixture.

At the current rate, around 1.1 million tons of plastic waste are being produced by South Africans annually.

The organisation's Deon Robbertze said that the final product will be lighter in weight, but much stronger than a normal cement brick.

"We intend to start shredding plastic in the next three to four months with our plastic partners and that plastic will be pre-conditioned with lime and we'll store it while we build our first factory properly - one in Cape Town and the second one in PE and the third in Johannesburg."

Robbertze adds partnerships will also be formed in the transport sector amongst others.

"The jobs we want to create is FFME's around shredders and containers. Now those shredders will be placed in areas where the plastic waste is coming out of - post-industrial waste or post-consumer waste or a combination of these - and that's in partnership with a waste recycling organisation."