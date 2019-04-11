View all in Latest
Protests to spike ahead of elections, warns Municipal IQ

There have been protests in Alexandra over the past two weeks, with demonstrations in and around Tshwane and in Somerset West on Thursday morning.

FILE: Alexandra community members blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton on 8 April 2019 as they made their way to the Gauteng local municipal offices to meet with Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Alexandra community members blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton on 8 April 2019 as they made their way to the Gauteng local municipal offices to meet with Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A group monitoring municipalities, the Municipal IQ, has warned of a spike in service delivery protests across the country before the elections.

There have been protests in Alexandra over the past two weeks, with demonstrations in and around Tshwane and in Somerset West on Thursday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to visit Alexandra on Thursday morning.

WATCH: Alex total shutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

Over the past three months, there has been an uptick in the number of protests.

The Municipal IQ economist, Karen Heesen, said that as anticipated, the protests will increase until the election in May.

She says between 2004 and 2018, Gauteng tended to be the centre of service delivery protests on average accounting for 24% of demonstrations.

However, last year was different, with the Eastern Cape far outstripping Gauteng followed by the Western Cape.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

