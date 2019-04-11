Mokgoro hands over report on inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi to Ramaphosa
The Presidency said that Judge Mokgoro used her opportunity with the president to present bound copies of the report and to answer any questions.
PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with retired Judge Yvonne Mokgoro on the report of the inquiry into advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.
Earlier this month, the inquiry concluded its work in probing numerous adverse court findings against the two senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials.
They have been criticised for the handling, of among other cases, the prosecution of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
The report has been shared with Jiba and Mrwebi, who have been requested to submit any representations they may have in response to the findings, by Tuesday 16 April.
