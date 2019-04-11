Mitchells Plain youth eager to make mark at polls
Eyewitness News spoke to the young people, some who will be voting for the first time while others say they’ve got no interest in participating in the democratic process.
CAPE TOWN - With the upcoming elections drawing closer, some Mitchells Plain youths say they are looking forward to casting their ballots.
Eyewitness News spoke to the young people, some who will be voting for the first time, while others say they’ve got no interest in participating in the democratic process scheduled to take place on 8 May.
“I would vote for the Democratic Alliance. They always make promises, and I’m hoping they will keep their promises,” a woman said.
A first-time voter voice her excitement: “I’ve never voted in my entire life, but I registered this time and I’m quite eager to vote because I’d like to see changes in Mitchells Plain.”
An unemployed woman hopes her vote will help her get a job: “I’m unemployed and seeing that they are promising the people jobs, I think I will vote.”
This man expressed little interest in casting his vote: “I don’t have an interest in voting, I don’t even have a good reason why... I just won't vote.”
“I won’t vote... what’s the use because the people are all corrupt,” said another Mitchells Plain resident.
