Mapoe set for 100th Super Rugby match as Lions brace for Brumbies

JOHANNESBURG - Lions centre Lionel Mapoe will play in his 100th Super Rugby match for the Johannesburg union when they come up against the Brumbies at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Saturday.

Mapoe joined the Lions in 2011 after playing 16 times for both the now culled Cheetahs and the Bulls in Super Rugby. He will partner Franco Naude who comes in for Aphiwe Dyantyi who reverts back to his regular wing position.

Andries Coetzee and Ruan Combrinck return to add more experience to the back three while in the forwards, Hacjivah Dayimani, Stephan Lewies and Cyle Brink form a new back row.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from their losses to the Crusaders and Sharks in round eight.

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Stephan Lewis, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Malcolm Marx (c), 1 Nathan McBeth.

Subs: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Sylvian Mahuza.