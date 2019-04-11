Magashule: ‘Gangster State’ author doesn’t deserve attention he's been getting
In a statement, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Tuesday’s book launch disruption as a reflection of political intolerance which goes against freedom of expression.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says the disruption of Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book launch and plans to burn the book only gives attention to the author, whom he described as a non-person.
He condemned the disruption of the launch of Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture in Sandton on Tuesday night.
He says the author didn’t deserve the attention he received.
Speaking at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani on Wednesday, Magashule called on those who had planned to burn the books not to do so.
“They can write whatever they want to write. When you burn their book you make them special, we must condemn that.”
In a statement, Magashule described Tuesday’s disruption as a reflection of political intolerance which goes against freedom of expression.
The ANC has since distanced itself from a group of people who wore the party’s T-shirts and destroyed copies of the book.
Police had to be called in to bring calm to the scene.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
