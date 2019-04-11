Louis Botha Avenue open to traffic after protest in Orange Grove

Residents are demanding that Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba allocate them houses and convert unused government buildings into RDP houses.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are monitoring the situation in Orange Grove after they dispersed protesters who were blocking Louis Botha Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said traffic in the area was flowing freely without disruptions.

"The situation is calm at the moment. On all the major roads traffic is flowing but police are still monitoring the area," he said adding that no arrests had been made.