Kliptown residents living in fear after community leader stabbed, home torched
Three people have been arrested on charges of assault, arson and malicious damage to property after a community leader in Kliptown was attacked with a panga.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Kliptown in Soweto say they fear for their lives after a community leader was stabbed and his house and car were set alight.
Eric Madolwana was attacked last week, allegedly by his neighbor, as residents celebrated a year of no disruptions in the area.
It’s been a year since violence erupted in the area after residents complained about the selling of RDP houses.
Calm was restored last year after the Human Settlements Department allowed residents to occupy vacant RDP houses to protect them from being vandalised. Madolwana was part of the organisation entrusted with looking after the houses.
Madolwana was taken to hospital about ten days ago after being attacked with a panga, allegedly by his neighbor.
Greater Kliptown Leadership Forum secretary Vuyisile Mbhele said that the attack had left residents with a lot of questions.
“We want help because all of us now we don’t know how this guy (alleged attacker) can do this to us, unless he was promised something by someone,” Mbhele said.
Three people have been arrested on charges of assault, arson and malicious damage to property.
