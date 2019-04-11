Kliptown residents living in fear after community leader stabbed, home torched

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Kliptown residents living in fear after community leader stabbed, home torched

Three people have been arrested on charges of assault, arson and malicious damage to property after a community leader in Kliptown was attacked with a panga.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Kliptown in Soweto say they fear for their lives after a community leader was stabbed and his house and car were set alight.

Eric Madolwana was attacked last week, allegedly by his neighbor, as residents celebrated a year of no disruptions in the area.

It’s been a year since violence erupted in the area after residents complained about the selling of RDP houses.

Calm was restored last year after the Human Settlements Department allowed residents to occupy vacant RDP houses to protect them from being vandalised. Madolwana was part of the organisation entrusted with looking after the houses.

Madolwana was taken to hospital about ten days ago after being attacked with a panga, allegedly by his neighbor.
Greater Kliptown Leadership Forum secretary Vuyisile Mbhele said that the attack had left residents with a lot of questions.

“We want help because all of us now we don’t know how this guy (alleged attacker) can do this to us, unless he was promised something by someone,” Mbhele said.

Three people have been arrested on charges of assault, arson and malicious damage to property.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA