'I think she's being portrayed unfairly': Oprah Winfrey defends Duchess Meghan
The 65-year-old media mogul thinks the former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - has been portrayed unfairly.
LONDON - Oprah Winfrey has spoken out to defend the Duchess of Sussex, insisting she is being portrayed to the public in a very unfair way.
The 65-year-old media mogul wants people to realise that the Suits actress' public image is very different to the kind and caring person she knows well.
Being interviewed by her best friend Gayle King on CBS This Morning, she said: "I think she's being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her, they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her, in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart. I think it's very unfair."
King agreed with her pal and the pair praised the 37-year-old royal - who is due to give birth to her first child later this month - for apparently not being upset by any negativity around her.
King said: "She's very kind. She doesn't seem to buy into [her bad press] though."
Winfrey agreed: "I think that's remarkable that despite everything that's going on, she does not read anything."
Meanwhile, it was announced on Wednesday that Winfrey is teaming up with Meghan's husband for an Apple TV documentary series on mental health.
The 34-year-old prince is incredibly proud to have spent several months working with the broadcasting legend on the vital shows, which will air in 2020 and are designed to encourage and inspire viewers to have honest conversations.
In a post on his and Meghan's Instagram account, he wrote: "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months.
"I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.
"It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.
"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."
View this post on Instagram
