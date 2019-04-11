Holomisa accused of using PIC inquiry for own political agenda
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was cross-examined on Wednesday on claims that Lebashe Investment Group unlawfully received money from the Public Investment Corporation.
JOHANNESBURG – The lawyer for Lebashe Investment Group Danny Berger has accused United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa of using the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry to advance his own political agenda.
Berger cross-examined Holomisa on Wednesday on claims that the company unlawfully received money from the PIC.
Holomisa penned an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, accusing the Lebashe Investment Group and Harith General Partners of being in bed with former PIC CEO Dan Matjila.
Berger said that Holomisa's claims are defamatory.
“When you came before this commission, you didn’t come with facts, you came with questions. Similarly, you could have written to this commission to say these are my questions, these are the areas that I suggest the commission should investigate, but instead you came here to defame my client.”
But Holomisa disagreed.
“Well, unfortunately, for your information I forwarded my evidence beforehand and the decision was taken by the commission to come and testify here. So, that’s why I came.”
