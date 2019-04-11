Holomisa accused of using PIC inquiry for own political agenda

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Holomisa accused of using PIC inquiry for own political agenda

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was cross-examined on Wednesday on claims that Lebashe Investment Group unlawfully received money from the Public Investment Corporation.

A screenshot of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa testifying at the PIC inquiry on 10 April 2019.
A screenshot of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa testifying at the PIC inquiry on 10 April 2019.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The lawyer for Lebashe Investment Group Danny Berger has accused United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa of using the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry to advance his own political agenda.

Berger cross-examined Holomisa on Wednesday on claims that the company unlawfully received money from the PIC.

Holomisa penned an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, accusing the Lebashe Investment Group and Harith General Partners of being in bed with former PIC CEO Dan Matjila.

Berger said that Holomisa's claims are defamatory.

“When you came before this commission, you didn’t come with facts, you came with questions. Similarly, you could have written to this commission to say these are my questions, these are the areas that I suggest the commission should investigate, but instead you came here to defame my client.”

But Holomisa disagreed.

“Well, unfortunately, for your information I forwarded my evidence beforehand and the decision was taken by the commission to come and testify here. So, that’s why I came.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA