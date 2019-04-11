Gauteng police deploy in protest-hit areas to 'maintain law and order'
Residents in these areas have been protesting over service delivery issues including housing, water and electricity as well as basic infrastructure at schools and buildings in the communities.
JOHANNESBURG – Following protests in Alexandra, Vereeniging and Bekkersdal in the past week, police say that they will continue to deploy officers in the area to restore and maintain law and order.
As law enforcement continue to monitor the unrest in townships around Gauteng from the past week, the police's Kay Makhubele said that units remain on high alert.
“We’ve deployed the police in places where there are protests and police have been deployed in Vereeniging, Alexandra and everywhere where there’s a protest. The police are there to make sure that law and order is maintained.”
On Tuesday, police fired rubber bullets at protesters in Bekkersdal after looting in the community began in the late afternoon.
Residents are demanding electricity, which was promised to them earlier this year.
They said that if their demands are not met they will continue to protest and won't take to the polls for elections next month.
WATCH: Bekkersdal police clash with protesters demanding a better life
