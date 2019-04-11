FS police probing Ficksburg mosque for 'suspicious activity'
It’s believed officers received information from the community about alleged weapons and explosives at the mosque but police would not confirm this.
JOHANNESBURG – Free State police are investigating a mosque in Ficksburg for alleged suspicious activity.
It is believed that officers received information from the community about alleged weapons and explosives at the mosque but police would not confirm this.
Police say they obtained a warrant to search the mosque on Tuesday but would not disclose if anything was found.
Spokesperson Phumelelo Dhlamini said that investigations are ongoing.
“We received intelligent driven information, then we applied for a warrant and then gave us the permission to go and search at that mosque.
“We’re going to disclose the details of the investigation and what it is that we wanted the most because it’s intelligent driven information. So, we won’t disclose anything.”
Popular in Local
-
Somerset West, Khayelitsha protests keep N2 shut, bus services suspended
-
Magashule calls on incoming ANC MPs to ensure nationalisation of Sarb
-
ANCYL: 'Gangster State' is propaganda intended to smear Magashule
-
Protesters block entrances to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal
-
Magashule: ‘Gangster State’ author doesn’t deserve attention he's been getting
-
WATCH LIVE: Robert McBride takes stand at Zondo Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.