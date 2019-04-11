FS police probing Ficksburg mosque for 'suspicious activity'

It’s believed officers received information from the community about alleged weapons and explosives at the mosque but police would not confirm this.

JOHANNESBURG – Free State police are investigating a mosque in Ficksburg for alleged suspicious activity.

It is believed that officers received information from the community about alleged weapons and explosives at the mosque but police would not confirm this.

Police say they obtained a warrant to search the mosque on Tuesday but would not disclose if anything was found.

Spokesperson Phumelelo Dhlamini said that investigations are ongoing.

“We received intelligent driven information, then we applied for a warrant and then gave us the permission to go and search at that mosque.

“We’re going to disclose the details of the investigation and what it is that we wanted the most because it’s intelligent driven information. So, we won’t disclose anything.”