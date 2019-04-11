Four people arrested in Bekkersdal following violent protest
Residents in the area have been protesting over service delivery issues including housing, water and electricity.
JOHANNESBURG – Police say that four people have been arrested in Bekkersdal following a violent protest.
Residents in the area have been protesting over service delivery issues, including housing, water and electricity.
On Wednesday, police fired rubber bullets after looting in the community began in the late afternoon.
Police's Kay Makhubele says the situation is calm at the moment.
“So far, since yesterday, four suspects have been arrested. Two were arrested for public violence, two were found in possession of stolen property, which we believe might be stolen around the area.”
WATCH: Bekkersdal police clash with protesters demanding a better life
