Final list of candidates for elections likely to be the same

This week the commission announced that it concluded its investigation into 51 objections filed against nominees appearing on the lists submitted by political parties.

Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Thursday’s deadline for appeals to the Electoral Court over its decisions on objections of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures is likely to be of little significance to the electoral process.

This week the commission announced that it concluded its investigation into 51 objections filed against nominees appearing on the lists submitted by political parties.

Only one PAC candidate was disqualified from the process, owing to him having a criminal record.

With the party not appealing the matter, the likelihood is that the final list of candidates who will contest the elections next month, due to be released in two weeks time, will appear similar to the submissions made by political parties last month.

Timeline

