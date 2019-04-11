FF Plus blames District Six land restitution delays on BEE
First, it was Eskom, now the Freedom Front Plus is blaming delays in developing District Six on the ANC’s policies around black economic empowerment.
CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) is taking aim at the African National Congress (ANC) government over District Six.
It is blaming delays in land restitution, specifically in District Six, on the failure of black economic empowerment (BEE).
Earlier this week, the party’s Western Cape premier candidate, Peter Marais, blamed Eskom’s woes on BEE.
First, it was Eskom, now the Freedom Front Plus is blaming delays in developing District Six on the ANC’s policies around black economic empowerment.
Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Corne Mulder said that the area should have been a bustling neighbourhood by now.
“The government on national level awarded a tender to a company in Durban called Fikile Construction and they were not able to complete this project. They were liquidated in 2017.”
Marais believes the project would have been completed if it had been awarded to a local developer.
“No, it had to go to a black person, who stays in Durban and this is the end result of it.”
ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen has hit back: “To say the South African Airways, Eskom and all others failed simply because there are black people in charge is totally unacceptable.”
District Six remains undeveloped, more than 20 years after the first window for restitution claims opened.
The complex restitution and redevelopment process is currently before the courts.
#DistrictSix Party leaders this afternoon visited the site along Upper Keizergracht Street claiming the redevelopment project could have been completed sooner had it been handled locally. KB pic.twitter.com/QdVuN28PdY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Magashule calls on incoming ANC MPs to ensure nationalisation of Sarb
-
Magashule: ‘Gangster State’ author doesn’t deserve attention he's been getting
-
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson Mnangagwa
-
Alex residents expecting to meet Ramaphosa over service delivery demands
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
ANC, ACDP slam DA over CT rail service plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.