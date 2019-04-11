FF Plus blames District Six land restitution delays on BEE

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

FF Plus blames District Six land restitution delays on BEE

First, it was Eskom, now the Freedom Front Plus is blaming delays in developing District Six on the ANC’s policies around black economic empowerment.

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Corne Mulder says the District Six housing project should have been handled at a provincial - and not national level. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Corne Mulder says the District Six housing project should have been handled at a provincial - and not national level. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) is taking aim at the African National Congress (ANC) government over District Six.

It is blaming delays in land restitution, specifically in District Six, on the failure of black economic empowerment (BEE).

Earlier this week, the party’s Western Cape premier candidate, Peter Marais, blamed Eskom’s woes on BEE.

First, it was Eskom, now the Freedom Front Plus is blaming delays in developing District Six on the ANC’s policies around black economic empowerment.

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Corne Mulder said that the area should have been a bustling neighbourhood by now.

“The government on national level awarded a tender to a company in Durban called Fikile Construction and they were not able to complete this project. They were liquidated in 2017.”

Marais believes the project would have been completed if it had been awarded to a local developer.

“No, it had to go to a black person, who stays in Durban and this is the end result of it.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen has hit back: “To say the South African Airways, Eskom and all others failed simply because there are black people in charge is totally unacceptable.”

District Six remains undeveloped, more than 20 years after the first window for restitution claims opened.

The complex restitution and redevelopment process is currently before the courts.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA