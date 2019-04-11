FF Plus blames District Six land restitution delays on BEE

First, it was Eskom, now the Freedom Front Plus is blaming delays in developing District Six on the ANC’s policies around black economic empowerment.

CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) is taking aim at the African National Congress (ANC) government over District Six.

It is blaming delays in land restitution, specifically in District Six, on the failure of black economic empowerment (BEE).

Earlier this week, the party’s Western Cape premier candidate, Peter Marais, blamed Eskom’s woes on BEE.

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Corne Mulder said that the area should have been a bustling neighbourhood by now.

“The government on national level awarded a tender to a company in Durban called Fikile Construction and they were not able to complete this project. They were liquidated in 2017.”

Marais believes the project would have been completed if it had been awarded to a local developer.

“No, it had to go to a black person, who stays in Durban and this is the end result of it.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen has hit back: “To say the South African Airways, Eskom and all others failed simply because there are black people in charge is totally unacceptable.”

District Six remains undeveloped, more than 20 years after the first window for restitution claims opened.

The complex restitution and redevelopment process is currently before the courts.

#DistrictSix Party leaders this afternoon visited the site along Upper Keizergracht Street claiming the redevelopment project could have been completed sooner had it been handled locally. KB pic.twitter.com/QdVuN28PdY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019

