Family and friends mourn Nipsey Hussle in secret service
A memorial, named 'Nipsey's Celebration of Life', will take place at the Staples Center to allow 21,000 fans to pay their respects to the late rapper.
LONDON - Nipsey Hussle's family and friends, including his brother Samiel Asghedom, paid their respects to the late rapper, who was shot dead last month, at a private service in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, security was tight at the service and is also expected to be beefed up at a public event to celebrate his life on Thursday with members of the Los Angeles Police Department, Nation of Islam, and Staples Center personnel all expected to be in attendance.
A memorial, which has been named Nipsey's Celebration of Life, will take place at the Staples Center to allow 21,000 fans to pay their respects to the late rapper aged 33, and there will also be a 25-mile funeral procession.
Earlier this week, Hussle's family broke their silence following his death, describing the Double Up hitmaker as an extraordinary man.
His mother Angelique Smith said: "He recognised at an early age his own capability. His own potential. He has always known. [He will be] remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity."
Nipsey's father Dawit Asghedom also praised his late son.
He added: "It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that's what his lyrics were saying, always. He's not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn't scared of anything. [God] sent him to send a message. We all have a plan, but God has his own plan. So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'I think she's being portrayed unfairly': Oprah Winfrey defends Duchess Meghan
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 9 April 2019
-
Prince Harry and Meghan to keep baby plans private
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
-
Hear the roar: First full 'Lion King' trailer hits the internet
-
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome them
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.