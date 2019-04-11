Eskom warns of high risk of stage 1 load shedding today

However, the power utility said in statement load shedding would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said on Thursday there was a high risk of stage 1 rotational load shedding from 5 pm to 10 pm due to a shortage of capacity.

“This is as a result of a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at our power stations,” the statement said.

