Eskom thanks SA for ‘understanding’ as grid remains vulnerable
The cash-strapped utility says it’s battling capacity shortages, due to problems at its power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the grid will remain vulnerable until at least 10pm on Thursday but it’s given the assurance that stage one load shedding with only be implemented if absolutely necessary.
South Africans have not had to endure load shedding for a few weeks now, but Eskom says the grid is at risk, for now.
The power company has also thanked South Africans for their “co-operation and understanding”.
Eskom has further urged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 11, 2019
Date: 11 April 2019
There is a high risk of Stage 1 rotational loadshedding from 17:00 to 22:00 today, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @eNCA @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @IOL pic.twitter.com/JEkndLomfx
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
