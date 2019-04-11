Eskom thanks SA for ‘understanding’ as grid remains vulnerable

The cash-strapped utility says it’s battling capacity shortages, due to problems at its power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the grid will remain vulnerable until at least 10pm on Thursday but it’s given the assurance that stage one load shedding with only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

The cash-strapped utility says it’s battling capacity shortages, due to problems at its power stations.

South Africans have not had to endure load shedding for a few weeks now, but Eskom says the grid is at risk, for now.

The power company has also thanked South Africans for their “co-operation and understanding”.

Eskom has further urged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)