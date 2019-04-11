-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to vote
Delft community mourns death of toddler crushed by bakkie
Neellan Rossouw was knocked down and killed in front of his home in Roosendal.
CAPE TOWN - The Delft community is mourning the loss of a one-year-old toddler who died in a freak accident on Tuesday afternoon.
Neellan Rossouw was knocked down and killed in front of his home in Roosendal.
Young Neellan was reportedly knocked down when an elderly bakkie driver, who was collecting his grandchildren at a creche, was reversing in the road.
Police say the motorist was taken in for questioning and that they’re investigating a case of culpable homicide.
Community activist Marilyn Simons, who’s been living in the area for three decades, says even gangsters and paramedics couldn’t hold back their tears at the scene.
“It was heartbreaking to see the baby laying there. As the community and parents, we have to be alert.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
